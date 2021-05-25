Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Hospitalised Days After Testing COVID +Ve

The party’s state secretary Dr Surjya Kanta Mishra, who is also one of the doctors in the panel stated that Bhattacharya initially refused to get treated at a hospital, but as his oxygen level dropped on Tuesday, the doctors advised him to get hospitalised, PTI reported.

Bhattacharya is also a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). In October 2020, Bhattacharya’s health was critical with symptoms of breathlessness and low oxygen levels. He was hospitalised for six days but had tested negative for COVID-19 then.

Bhattacharya was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.