Watch: Cops Sing, Dance, Use Humour to Promote COVID-19 Awareness
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
While the nation battles coronavirus and the 21-day lockdown to curb its spread, policemen from all parts of the country are out on the streets at the frontline. Through songs, dance, humour and placards, they are spreading awareness and urging people to stay home.
A Kolkata police officer singing ‘We shall overcome’ and another officer’s coronavirus-themed rendition of a popular Bengali song ‘Bela Bose... ‘ have gone viral on social media. The citizens of Kolkata and elsewhere have applauded this initiative by the Kolkata policemen for raising awareness.
Punjab police sub-inspector Baljinder Singh recently released a peppy number to urge citizens to take necessary precautionary measures to fight coronavirus. The bhangra pop rendition immediately went viral and won accolades even from Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
In Bengaluru, traffic policemen performed street theatre to highlight the dangers of the virus and of breaking quarantine rules. Policemen danced wearing corona-themed helmets and confronted bikers who were violating the lockdown.
Last month, Kerala police released a video to show the importance of handwashing to fight the virus. In the video that went viral, they danced to the Malayalam song ‘Kalakkatha’ and showed the steps of washing hands, highlighting on how washing hands can help break the chain.
