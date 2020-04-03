Watch: Cops Sing, Dance, Use Humour to Promote COVID-19 Awareness

A Kolkata police officer singing ‘We shall overcome’ and another officer’s coronavirus-themed rendition of a popular Bengali song ‘Bela Bose... ‘ have gone viral on social media. The citizens of Kolkata and elsewhere have applauded this initiative by the Kolkata policemen for raising awareness.

Punjab police sub-inspector Baljinder Singh recently released a peppy number to urge citizens to take necessary precautionary measures to fight coronavirus. The bhangra pop rendition immediately went viral and won accolades even from Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.