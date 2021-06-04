Wastage Still on The Higher side: Modi Reviews Vaccination Drive
Modi said that vaccine wastage numbers are still on the higher side in some states and need to be brought down.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 4 June, held a high-level meeting to review the progress of India’s COVID vaccination drive. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the government is helping vaccine manufacturers get more production units, financing and supply of raw materials, PTI reported.
During the meeting, PM Modi said that vaccine wastage numbers are still on the higher side in some states and that steps need to be taken to bring them down. Officials further briefed him about the availability of vaccines and the roadmap for ramping it up.
"Government of India is actively working with vaccine manufacturers and helping them in terms of facilitating more production units, financing and supply of raw materials," the PMO said.
PM Modi also took stock of the status of vaccine coverage in healthcare workers as well as frontline workers.
Measures are also being taken to make the process of vaccination more people-friendly, the statement said. Officials further told him that states are being notified in advance about vaccine availability.
The PMO said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, attended the meeting, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
