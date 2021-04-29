Video of Man Begging Cops for Oxygen Cylinder in Agra Goes Viral

Amid the oxygen crisis in India, a video of a man in a PPE kit begging before cops and asking them to save his mother’s life, has come to capture the kind of situation the country is facing.

The video from Agra, which has now gone viral, shows the man crying and falling on his knees as he tells some policemen, “Aapke charanon mein vinti karta hoon...Bhaiya meri ma ko bacha lo (I am at your feet, requesting you. Please save my mother).”

While the policemen are seen watching, as an oxygen cylinder is being carried away, apparently from the hospital, by two men.

Some reports claimed that the man was begging the police not to take away an oxygen cylinder he had arranged for his mother, several people who shared the video criticised the police for their “inhumane act”.

A post by the Youth Congress’ handle criticised the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well.