Vande Bharat: AI to Run 36 Flights Between India & US From 11 July

Following this, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had on 23 June, said that it had received requests from several countries that their air carriers be allowed to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under ‘Vande Bharat’ mission. The ministry added that it is considering establishing "bilateral bubbles" between such countries.

The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat mission started on 3 July and Air India is expected to operate 170 flights.

All scheduled international commercial flight services to and from India will remain suspended till 15 July, as announced the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, 26 June.