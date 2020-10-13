COVID-19 Vaccine Expected Early 2021 from ‘Sources’: Health Min

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday, 13 October, said that a coronavirus vaccine is expected to be available in India by early next year from more than one source.

“We're expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country,” the Health Minister said during a Group of Ministers meeting on Tuesday, according to ANI.

There are currently four vaccines for COVID-19 in advanced stages of trials in India – two indigenous vaccines by Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech, the vaccine candidate named Covishield, developed jointly by the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute's and AstraZeneca and Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine, IANS reported.