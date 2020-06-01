Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, along with his entire state cabinet, have been placed under home quarantine after a state minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, 31 May.State tourism minister and famed spiritual leader, Satpal Maharaj had tested positive for coronavirus, along with his two sons, daughters-in-law and a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson, said an official on Sunday.At least 17 members of Maharaj’s family and staff have tested positive, reported Hindustan Times.This has raised concern in the Uttarakhand political circles, with the state health department recommending home quarantine for every minister who came in contact with Satpal Maharaj.All state ministers, headed by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had attended a cabinet meeting on 29 May.India Has 87,000 Active COVID-19 Cases, China Just 60: Ironic Huh?Government spokesperson Madan Kaushik, who is also in quarantine, had stated that the officials will be strictly following all norms issued by the health department.Satpal Maharaj has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, along with his family members.On Saturday, Uttarakhand logged 22 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the state to 749. The state has recorded five coronavirus deaths so far.Nowhere to Go, 80-Yr-olds Live Under Tree in Chennai Amid Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.