UP: -ve COVID Report Must for Travellers From States With High Caseload

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, 20 July, made a negative COVID RT-PCR report mandatory for any person entering the state between 1and 15 August from areas having more than 3% weekly positivity rate, reported PTI.

The negative test report will be applicable to all passengers travelling by air, rail or road routes for such states.

“All those coming from states, having a weekly positivity rate of more than 3% will have to produce a negative RTPCR report not older than four days or vaccination certificate of both doses,” reported PTI, quoting Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Health).

A statement by the health chief later read that a list of high-positivity states based on the weekly positivity data from 16-22 July will be published on dgmhup.gov.in on 24 July.