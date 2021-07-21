UP: -ve COVID Report Must for Travellers From States With High Caseload
Those travelling from states with at least 3% weekly caseload will need to produce a negative COVID test report.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, 20 July, made a negative COVID RT-PCR report mandatory for any person entering the state between 1and 15 August from areas having more than 3% weekly positivity rate, reported PTI.
The negative test report will be applicable to all passengers travelling by air, rail or road routes for such states.
“All those coming from states, having a weekly positivity rate of more than 3% will have to produce a negative RTPCR report not older than four days or vaccination certificate of both doses,” reported PTI, quoting Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Health).
A statement by the health chief later read that a list of high-positivity states based on the weekly positivity data from 16-22 July will be published on dgmhup.gov.in on 24 July.
Uttar Pradesh on 21 July reported only 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases in the state to 17,07,953 of which 16,84,123 have recovered.
According to the government spokesman, zero cases were recorded in 41 districts while 30 districts recorded single-digit entries.
The COVID bulletin also indicated that Prayagraj and Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 11 and 8 cases, respectively. The data indicated that while seven districts have become coronavirus-free, four have more than 50 active cases. In 41 districts, the active cases tally is in single digit.
(With inputs from IANS)
