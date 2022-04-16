UP Government Puts Noida, Greater Noida on Alert as COVID-19 Cases Rise

As coronavirus cases in the National Capital Region show an upward trend, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, 16 April, put all the NCR districts on alert mode, as per an official statement.

This came amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, where 11 and 70 cases were reported on Saturday, respectively.

This came as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday chaired a meeting on COVID-19 management in the state, in which he observed that there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts, reported news agency PTI.