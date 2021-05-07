US Vs Germany on India’s Vaccine Patent-Waiver Bid. What Next?

Drug companies around the world have been backed by Germany and other nations in their opposition to a waiver of rules protecting the intellectual property behind COVID-19 vaccines.

The United States, on the other hand, has backed this waiver, which sent the shares of American and European vaccine-makers tumbling on Wednesday, 5 May.

It is now up to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to find common ground for wider distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in poorer countries.