US Ready for Mass Vaccinations as World Death Toll Crosses 1.6 Mn

The US-based pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is now ready for human administration. The vaccine had left the Michigan factory on Sunday, 13 December, reported AFP. The first doses of the vaccine will be delivered to every state in the US on Monday, 14 December, and will be administered to millions of Americans.

Approximately three million people will be administered the shots from Monday to Wednesday in the first wave of shipments. The US is seeking to inoculate 20 million people this month alone, and hundreds of sites, including hospitals and other distribution centres, will receive the vaccines, reported AFP.