US Relaxes COVID Travel Rating for India to Level 1, Urges Tourists To Wear Mask
The CDC has also recommended that travellers wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department has eased COVID-19 restrictions for those travelling to India.
As per the CDC’s website, COVID-19 travel recommendation for India has been reduced from ‘Level 3' which implies high risk of contracting the virus to 'Level 1', meaning low risk.
The Level 1 rating means that tourists are urged to be fully vaccinated before traveling to this destination.
The agency has also recommended that travellers wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces and follow the COVID guidelines of India, including mask wearing, proof of vaccination, testing, or quarantine.
The CDC has categorised international destinations into a 4-level system to determine the threat levels of contracting COVID-19, i.e., from ‘Level 4: Very High’ to ‘Level 1: Low’ risk.
