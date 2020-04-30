UP: Quarantined Rail Employee Kills Self, COVID-19 Test Negative

The COVID-19 report of the man has been found negative, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said to PTI. The railway employee was sent to quarantine on 20 April after his senior had tested positive for coronavirus.

His body was found hanging in the quarantine facility at F H Medical College and Hospital, Gyanendra Kumar, SHO, Tundla said. The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem, he added.