UP: Quarantined Rail Employee Kills Self, COVID-19 Test Negative
A 55-year-old railway employee kept in quarantine at a medical college in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, 29 April, police said.
The COVID-19 report of the man has been found negative, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said to PTI. The railway employee was sent to quarantine on 20 April after his senior had tested positive for coronavirus.
His body was found hanging in the quarantine facility at F H Medical College and Hospital, Gyanendra Kumar, SHO, Tundla said. The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem, he added.
The man's samples were earlier taken on 23 April for testing, but the test could not be conducted. Another sample was taken for testing on Tuesday, SDM, Tundla, K P Singh Tomer said.
