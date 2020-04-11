COVID-19: Man Under Home Quarantine in Muzaffarnagar Kills Self

Ashu hung himself from the ceiling at his house in Khindriya village under Chapar police station limits on Friday evening, SHO Pawan Sharma told PTI.

The exact reason behind Ashu's suicide is not yet clear, he said.

According to the station house officer (SHO), Ashu was home quarantined after he returned from Chandigarh during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Ashu had gotten married nine months ago and was working in Chandigarh, Sharma added.