COVID-19: Man Under Home Quarantine in Muzaffarnagar Kills Self
A 21-year-old man under home quarantine allegedly killed himself by hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday, 11 April.
Ashu hung himself from the ceiling at his house in Khindriya village under Chapar police station limits on Friday evening, SHO Pawan Sharma told PTI.
The exact reason behind Ashu's suicide is not yet clear, he said.
According to the station house officer (SHO), Ashu was home quarantined after he returned from Chandigarh during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.
Ashu had gotten married nine months ago and was working in Chandigarh, Sharma added.
(With inputs from PTI)
