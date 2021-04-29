UP Extends Lockdown Till 4 May, Crematoriums Piled Up With Bodies

Uttar Pradesh announced a full lockdown starting from the evening on 30 April till 7 am on 4 May, as the total number of cases in the state stand above 3 lakh.

All private and public offices will be shut for these four days, as on Wednesday, 28 April. The state recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 266 more dying from COVID-19.

The situation continues to be grim in the state, as the official death toll in the state now stands at 11,943.