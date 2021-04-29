UP Extends Lockdown Till 4 May, Crematoriums Piled Up With Bodies
The situation continues to be grim in the state, as the official death toll now stands at 11,943.
Uttar Pradesh announced a full lockdown starting from the evening on 30 April till 7 am on 4 May, as the total number of cases in the state stand above 3 lakh.
All private and public offices will be shut for these four days, as on Wednesday, 28 April. The state recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 266 more dying from COVID-19.
The Indian Express reported that crematoriums in Kanpur are unable to keep up with the number of bodies. Bhairav Ghat crematorium in the city, has been receiving “around 70 bodies a day for the last 7-10 days,” the report said.
While another report on India Today said that Lucknow’s Baikunth Dham crematorium, which had received bodies of 60 people who died of COVID-19 is not accepting any person dying of natural causes currently.
Although Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state, ground reports show a different reality.
Around eight coronavirus patients died at Paras Hospital in Agra due to a shortage of medical oxygen, according to a report on India Today.
As the state battles big spikes in cases, it received its biggest consignment of oxygen yet – about 600 tonnes – on Tuesday, 27 April, according to the state government.
