Union Minister Smriti Irani Says She Has Tested Positive for COVID

Irani further asked those who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.

COVID-19
File image of Union minister Smriti Irani.
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday, 28 October, took to Twitter to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Irani further asked those who had come in contact with her to ‘get themselves tested at the earliest.’

