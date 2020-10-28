Union Minister Smriti Irani Says She Has Tested Positive for COVID
Irani further asked those who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday, 28 October, took to Twitter to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Irani further asked those who had come in contact with her to ‘get themselves tested at the earliest.’
