‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate’: Centre Issues Advisory to States/UTs

With the second wave ebbing, COVID-related lockdown norms have been relaxed in most states in the country. This has led to crowding in public places, once again raising the fear of massive community spread and super spreader events.

The Centre on Saturday, 19 June, urged states to ensure the “extremely important” strategy of COVID-appropriate behaviour – test-track-treat and vaccination – to prevent the spread of the disease.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla insisted that vaccination against COVID is critical to breaking the chain of transmission and so all state and Union Territory governments should step up the pace of vaccination, to cover maximum number of people in an expeditious manner, he said.