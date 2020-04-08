Unable to Beg or Solicit, Karnataka’s Trans People Seek Govt Help

It has been over 20 days since Kusuma, a trans woman living in Bengaluru’s Hebbal, has stepped out for work. She earns her daily bread through sex work and begging and the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 across the country is proving to be more difficult for vulnerable groups, especially for members of the transgender community such as Kusuma.

“We are people who eat off what we earn during the day every day. We have no savings as such and struggle to make ends meet. We are scared to step out. There is a lot of suspicion and fear if someone even coughs, but are forced to rely on each other. I had about Rs 5,000 with me two weeks ago, but now I have almost no money left,” said the 27-year-old.

With the primary sources of income for the transgender community such as sex work and begging, frequently battling immense social stigma, impeded, several are struggling. Several trans persons are also HIV positive and are facing issues in accessing their ART treatment and healthy, nutritious food.