Delay in SII AstraZeneca Shipment Expected to Hit UK Vaccine Drive

“There will be a significant reduction in weekly supply available from manufacturers happening in the week commencing 29 March, meaning volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained. They now currently predict this will continue for a four-week period,” the letter stated, adding that only the most vulnerable should be vaccinated in this interim.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that despite the supply crunch, the country was on target to give everyone over 50 a first dose by mid-April, and vaccinate all adults by the end of July.

In a statement on Thursday in the House of Commons, Hancock said that the “process of manufacturing vaccines is complicated and subject to unpredictability” as he explained the reasons behind the crunch.