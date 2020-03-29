Army Doctor, Junior Officer Test Positive for COVID-19
A doctor and a junior commissioned officer in the Indian Army tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, 29 March, reported PTI, quoting official sources.
The Colonel-rank doctor is serving at the Command Hospital in Kolkata while the JCO is posted to an Army base in Dehradun.
Both the doctor and the JCO are understood to have visited an Army facility near the national capital earlier this month.
“The two persons are keeping good health,” said the sources.
A few weeks ago, an Army jawan tested positive for COVID-19. The soldier was on leave at his home in Leh, taking care of his father who had returned from Iran and was infected.
The soldier has already recovered, according to an official.
On Friday, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane launched an initiative christened 'Operation Namaste' to insulate the 1.3 million strong Army from the pandemic and extend all possible assistance to the government in containing it.
Gen Naravane asked all Army personnel to take prescribed precautions against the virus.
"I want to assure all the soldiers posted on the border that we will take special care of your families. We will achieve success in the 'Operation Namaste'," he told reporters.
India has reported over 1,000 coronavirus cases and 27 deaths.
