Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb Tests Positive for COVID-19

India on Wednesday, 7 April, reported 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,28,01,785. The death toll increased by 630 to 1,66,177.

As many as 25,14,39,598 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6 April, of which 12,08,329 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Meanwhile, more than 8.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now, ever since India's inoculation drive began on 16 January.

India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again over the last few weeks, with Maharashtra leading the surge.