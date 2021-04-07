Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb Tests Positive for COVID-19
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has tested positive for COVID-19, amid the rapidly rising second wave of coronavirus cases in India. He confirmed the status through a tweet and urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Deb is the latest chief minister of a state to test positive for COVID. Last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka's BS Yediyurappa, and Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar had also tested positive. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for COVID in February this year.
Tripura has reported a total of 33,519 COVID cases so far. This includes 71 active cases and 389 deaths, according to the state’s COVID portal.
Overall Situation
India on Wednesday, 7 April, reported 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,28,01,785. The death toll increased by 630 to 1,66,177.
As many as 25,14,39,598 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6 April, of which 12,08,329 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Meanwhile, more than 8.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now, ever since India's inoculation drive began on 16 January.
India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again over the last few weeks, with Maharashtra leading the surge.
