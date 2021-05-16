Tribal COVID patients in Kerala made to sleep on classroom floor.

After the outrage following the incident, the municipality had tried to shift the patients to a nearby panchayat, but the patients were not in a state to travel another 12 km as they were all tired. On Friday, the municipality provided them with some cotton mattresses.

Authorities claimed that they couldn't arrange a bed immediately but that they provided a bed to the women in the group. However, the patients alleged that all women did not get beds. Some women got beds, including the woman with the baby.

Wayanad has one of the lowest counts of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. On Thursday, 787 cases were reported in the district. A total of 15,350 patients are currently under treatment in Wayanad. Reports say that more than 500 beds for COVID patients are vacant in the district at various centres.

(This was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)