Eli Lilly Pauses Antibody Drug Trial That Trump Called COVID Cure

In an email statement to Reuters, Lilly spokeswoman Molly McCully said, “Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a pause in enrolment. Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study.”

Lilly has not officially commented on the implications for the paused trial.

It's important to note that pausing trials is not uncommon as they need to adhere to international standards.

Countries around the world are working on COVID vaccines as cases have been rising exponentially, with over 38 million coronavirus cases and nearly two million deaths.