India’s Active COVID-19 Caseload Continues Downward Trend

Total active coronavirus cases in India is seeing a sustained downward slope with a drop to 2.54 lakh active cases as on Friday, 1 January, the lowest in 179 days, according to government of India.

With 20,036 new coronavirus infections and 256 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally climbed up to 1,02,86,709 and the death toll to 1,48,994 on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.