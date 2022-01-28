As COVID Ebbs in Delhi, Mumbai; Which 5 States Have Most Active Cases Now?
India reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases and 627 deaths on Friday, 28 January.
As India continues to grapple with the Omicron outbreak, COVID-19 cases seem to be spreading away from Delhi and Mumbai, with other states logging more cases than these two cities.
Meanwhile, India reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases – a small decline from the 2.86 lakh cases on Thursday, 27 January, and 627 deaths on Friday, 28 January.
Here are the top five states with the maximum number of active cases:
KARNATAKA
As of Friday, Karnataka tops the list with 3,28,741 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
Karnataka, on Thursday, reported 38,083 new COVID cases, 67,236 recoveries, and 49 deaths, with the daily positivity rate at 20.44 percent.
KERALA
Kerala reported 51,739 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths on Thursday, with a whopping positivity rate of 44.6 percent after 1,16,003 samples were tested.
The number of active cases in the state is at 3,10,202.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George said on Friday that Omicron was found in 94 percent of the COVID-positive samples in Kerala.
MAHARASHTRA
Maharashtra reported a drop of almost 10,000 cases with 25,425 new COVID cases, 36,708 recoveries, and 42 deaths on Thursday.
Further, Mumbai's positivity rate has fallen to 3.2 percent as the city reported 1,384 new cases on Thursday.
The number of active cases currently stands at 2,87,397.
TAMIL NADU
Tamil Nadu reported 28,515 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths on Thursday, with the number of active cases at 2,13,534.
Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate currently stands at 19.42 percent.
GUJARAT
Gujarat reported 12,911 new cases, 22 deaths and 23,197 discharges on Thursday, with the number of active cases at 1,17,884. Meanwhile, Gujarat's daily positivity rate stood at nine percent.
Delhi reported a drop in daily cases with 4,291 COVID new cases, 9,397 recoveries, and 34 deaths logged on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases currently stands at 33,175, and the daily positivity rate is at 9.56 percent.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.