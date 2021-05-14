TN Intensifies COVID Curbs: Grocery Shops to Open Only for 4 Hours
E- pass will be mandatory for people coming from other states and countries.
i
Amid a harrowing surge in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified the lockdown restrictions presently prevalent in the state. As per the new restrictions, which will come into force from 4 am on Saturday, 15 May:
- Grocery, vegetable, meat and fish shops will function only between 6 am and 10 am.
- Tea shops, roadside vegetable fruit and flower shops will not be permitted to open.
- E-commerce companies can operate between 2 pm and 6 pm.
- E- pass will be mandatory for people coming from other states and other countries.
- E- pass will be compulsory for travel within the district and between districts in Tamil Nadu. This will come into effect from 6 am on 17 May.
- E-pass will be compulsory for attending weddings, funerals, medical emergencies, elderly care centres.
- E-food commerce platforms, like Dunzo, can be used to get vegetables, meat and fish between 6 am and 10 am.
- ATM, petrol and diesel bunks will operate as usual.
- Pharmacies and traditional medicine shops will be open as usual.
- People have been advised to buy essentials from nearby shops and not venture out to distant places without a valid reason or a permit.
Tamil Nadu recorded 30,621 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 297 deaths on Thursday.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!