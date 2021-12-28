TMC MP Derek O’Brien Tests Positive for COVID-19, Tweets 'Mask Up, India'
Derek O'Brien asked those who have come in contact with him to isolate themselves.
Rajya Sabha member and Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Derek O’Brien in a Twitter post on Tuesday, 28 December, said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He is presently in home isolation and has requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days to seek medical advice if they have symptoms.
Pointing out that he "was always ultra-careful" and yet he got the infection, O'Brien asked those who have come in contact with him to isolate themselves. He also asked those who have symptoms to get medical advice.
"Mask Up, India," he further recommended.
“Have tested positive for #COVID Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.) #MaskUpIndia.”Derek O'Brien
On 21 December, the TMC MP was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session in the House, amid allegations of throwing the Rajya Sabha Rule Book at the Chair during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021.
