Three Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19 in Chennai

The city corporation has stopped any movement in and out of the lodging and food is being arranged for the 50 people who are staying there, reported The News Minute. He is now seeking treatment at Rajiv Gandhi government Hospital.

The second patient was going to office until recently. He has now been admitted to Stanley Medical College.

The state health department has instructed all journalists who have been attending the daily press conferences to get tested at Bharathi college opposite Stanley Medical College. Other employees of the TV channel who could’ve been in contact with the patient have also been advised to get tested.

Authorities are trying to trace their contacts and are quarantining these residential areas.

The Chennai Press Club has also urged the government to avoid direct media interaction.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of an accredited journalist if he dies due to COVID-19.

He assured that the government will foot the medical bill as well.



Tamil Nadu has recorded 1,477 COVID-19 positive cases, as of 19 April. 411 persons have been discharged and 18 deaths have been recorded so far. Samples of 35,741 persons have been tested and 2,411 samples are still under process.