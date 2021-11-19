'Those Who Drink Don't Lie': Madhya Pradesh Official's Bizzare Vaccine Logic
"Customers need not show vaccine certificates "as those who drink don't lie," a MP official said.
In an effort to prevent the coronavirus spread, liquor shops at Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district are now selling alcohol only to those who are fully vaccinated.
However, in a bizarre claim, the district's Excise officer RP Kirar on Thursday, 18 November told reporters that customers need not show vaccine certificates for verification "as those who drink don't lie," reported NDTV.
Targetting a huge vaccination coverage, the administration wanted to spread awareness among the locals. Taking the same vision forward, we enforced a rule - 'only those who are fully vaccinated will be able to buy alcohol'. Shops have put up a board outside to let people know about this.Khandwa Excise officer RP Kirar said, as per NDTV
'Its Our Personal Experience That Those Who Drink Don't Lie'
Responding to questions from reporters on how the district administration plans to verify if the customer is fully vaccinated, Kirar said, "Yeh to uski imandaari se hi wo bolega (The buyer will tell that honestly). It's our personal experience that those who drink don't lie."
In a video, that has now triggered several amusing reactions from social media, the official is heard saying "the customer need not show a certificate, the person can just tell if he has got both doses of the vaccine."
"Those who drink don't lie. What a logic!," wrote one Twitter user.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.