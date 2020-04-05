This Elderly Couple Singing in Quarantine Will Cheer You Up

This elderly Irish couple, in their eighties, singing 'Staying Alive', while in quarantine, is the kind of positivity that you need to beat the coronavirus blues.

Johnny and Carmel Kierans aren’t letting Ireland's new cocooning restrictions dampen their spirits. The couple has won hearts and accolades after the video clip of them dancing to The Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’, shared by their daughter Marie, went viral on social media.

The couple has been homebound following the Irish govt's instructions on 27 March that people over the age of 70 need to ‘cocoon’ or stay indoors and isolate themselves as much as possible.