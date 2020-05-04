The third phase of lockdown that began from Monday, 4 May, was greeted with long queues outside liquor stores across the country. The sale of liquor is now allowed by the centre with ‘certain conditions’ in all zones, except for the containment areas.Only standalone stores will be allowed to sell liquor till 7pm in green and orange zones and even in the red zones, but not in containment areas or hotspots. Malls and shopping complexes will continue to remain closed. The government has also asked shopkeepers to ensure that customers maintain social distancing of two-metres at least.Also, the movement of individuals for non-essential activities in all zones has been restricted from 7 am to 7 pm. A few people were spotted in Delhi and Bengaluru who were standing in queues from as early as 6am.Lockdown 3.0: Where All Will Liquor Shops Be Allowed to Function?Around 150 liquor shops in Delhi are expected to be open from 4 May, from 9am to 6.30pm. Volunteers have been deployed at these outlets to ensure people maintain social distancing.Vasant Vihar and Defence colony areas in the national capital saw long queues that began an hour before the stores even opened.Several stores, like the one at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Delhi, were shut down as people were not maintaining social distancing.Police resorted to mild lathicharge outside a liquor store in Kashmere Gate after social distancing norms were flouted by people.Meanwhile in Kolkata, queues have formed since early morning, when the shops are only going to open by 3pm.TN Man Dies After Drinking Hand Sanitiser as Substitute to Liquor Liquor shops are allowed to reopen only in the green zones in West Bengal. Also, the government had imposed a sales tax of 30 per cent on MRP of the liquor bottles across categories.Despite concerns around revenue loss, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Punjab have decided to keep liquor shops closed in the wake of the lockdown. The Chattisgarh government is even looking into home delivery to avoid crowding in public places.Frustrated at Not Having Liquor, K’taka Labourer Tries to End Life We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)