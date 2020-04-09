‘Testing’ Times: No Time to Pause for Teachers Working From Home
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
If you think sitting for online classes during a nationwide lockdown is boring and painful, spare a thought for teachers, many of whom are conducting these classes for the first time while also shouldering parental responsibilities at home and even filling up for cooks and other domestic help. Sounds difficult, right?
To understand how teachers surviving this unprecedented public health crisis, The Quint spoke to Kanika Gogoi and Narender Agarwal. While Gogoi is a junior school teacher at Indirapuram Public School, Ghaziabad, Agarwal teaches at SD Vidya School in Haryana’s Ambala.
From waking up early to finish chores and preparing lesson plans to cooking meals in-between online classes and preparations, here’s what a day in the life of two teachers looks like.
