Telangana CM KCR Tests Positive For COVID-19
KCR has mild symptoms and is in isolation, chief secretary Somesh Kumar informed.
K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana tested positive for COVID-19, the government chief secretary Somesh Kumar informed on Monday, 19 April.
The CM had been avoiding several public events since the past one year to keep the virus at bay.
As per a media release issued by Kumar, the CM has mild symptoms and his condition is stable. The CM was advised isolation. He is continuing to stay at his farmhouse.
A team of doctors is monitoring his health.
The CM had been active in the recently held by-poll campaign at Nagarjunasagar in Telangana. Over a dozen other leaders who were part of the campaign too have tested positive, sources said.
