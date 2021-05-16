Telangana: 500 Teachers on Poll Duty Test COVID Positive, 15 Die

The Telangana State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi told TNM that all COVID-19 related guidelines were followed for the Khammam and Warangal corporation elections.

“The Assembly polls come under the purview of the Election Commission of India. For the corporation and municipal elections, we have followed all COVID-19 guidelines at the polling booths and at the counting centres. Also, though there were provisions for COVID-19 positive patients to vote, no one actually turned up to vote,” said Partha, who added that the Commission has not undertaken any steps to identify if polling staff had contracted COVID-19 after attending duty.

In April, the Times of India had reported that 70 staffers who took part in poll duty had tested positive for coronavirus that month. The paper reported that owing to rising cases, the government staff had sought exemption from election duties.

However, district collectors instructed returning officers to not entertain exemption requests from poll duties unless it was a health condition. Partha Sarathi had then said that only five percent of the staff taking part in poll duties could be given an exemption.

(This was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)