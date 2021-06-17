Tamil Nadu’s Vandalur Zoo Loses One More Lion to COVID

On Wednesday, 16 June, Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur, Chennai lost one more lion to coronavirus. A 12-year-old lion named Pathbanathan housed in the lion safari park area of the zoo passed away at 10.15 AM on this day.

The samples of the lion had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 as per the report of the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, the Zoo said in a press release.

The release added that NIHSAD communicated the lion’s test results on 3 June. Since then, the lion was under intensive treatment, the report read.

Just a couple of weeks ago, on 3 June, the zoo lost its first animal to COVID, after Neela, a 9-year-old lion passed away.