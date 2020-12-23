Green Signal for Jallikattu by TN Govt Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jallikattu is a sport played during the Pongal festival, primarily in Tamil Nadu, where a bull is let loose among a crowd of people and participants are supposed to take control of the bull by holding its hump for as long as they can.

Over the years, the festival has faced major criticism from several animal welfare groups, with an accusation of animal brutality.



A few have criticised this move by the state government which comes ahead of Tamil Nadu going to Assembly polls in early 2021. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing in the state and fears that such large gatherings would cause the spread of the virus is imminent.