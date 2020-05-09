The Tamil Nadu government is easing some lockdown restrictions and will allow the limited functioning of standalone shops, tea stalls, petrol pumps and private offices beginning 11 May.According to a Government Order, shops selling essentials, including vegetables and provisions within the Greater Chennai Corporation limit, will be allowed to function from 6am to 7pm.Standalone and neighbourhood shops within the GCC limits can function between 10:30am and 6pm.The remaining shops selling essential items in Tamil Nadu that do not fall under the Greater Chennai Corporation limit, have also been permitted to function from 6am to 7pm. Similarly, the standalone and neighbourhood shops that do not fall under GCC limits can function between 10am and 7pm.Chennai Ambulance Drivers Take Mizoram Youth’s Body HomePrivate offices and establishments under Greater Chennai Corporation limit will be able to function with 33 percent of the workforce from 10.30am to 6pm.All tea shops, except those in containment zones, can sell takeaway parcels from 6am to 7pm. Social distancing needs to be maintained at all the tea shops, and the shops should be disinfected at least five times, the GO said. Customers are banned from eating or drinking inside the tea shop.Fuel pumps will be allowed to operate between 6am and 6pm in Chennai, and from 6am to 8pm in the rest of the state. The pumps can be open 24 hours on state and national highways.COVID-19: Chennai Corp Rejects Request for Reburial of Doc’s BodyThe Government Order to relax the functioning of shops and private firms was based on the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting held on 2 May and as per the Central government's guidelines.Tamil Nadu’s liquor shops reopened to huge crowds the past week as sales reached Rs 170 crore. TASMAC outlets were allowed to open in all districts, except Chennai, though physical distancing norms were ignored in many parts of the state.Taking a note of this, the Madras High Court has shut TASMAC outlets and permitted the sale of liquor only through online delivery options.Chennai has become the state’s biggest coronavirus hotspot, with 2,644 cases in the city as of Saturday, 9 May. The Koyambedu vegetable market cluster saw a recent spike in cases. As of 9 May, Tamil Nadu’s confirmed cases exceeded 6,000, with 1,605 recoveries and 40 deaths due to the disease. On 8 May, 600 new cases were recorded.(This was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)No Army in Mumbai, Says Thackeray, Hints at Lockdown Extension We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.