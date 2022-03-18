After Serving in COVID Wards for 2 Yrs, 1,800 TN Doctors Set to Lose Their Jobs

Over 1,800 doctors who served in COVID-19 wards in Tamil Nadu for the last 16 months are now going to lose their jobs with the government deciding to scrap the AMMA Mini Clinics Scheme.

These doctors were hired under the scheme, just after the first wave of COVID-19, on a contract basis by the former Edappadi Palaniswami-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government.

From September to December 2020, they filled posts in the around 2,000 AMMA mini clinics, and handled COVID-19 cases in the state.