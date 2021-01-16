Taking COVID Vaccine to Endorse Safety & Efficacy: Adar Poonawalla

Poonawalla, whose company SII has manufactured the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in India, dubbed ‘Covishield’, posted a video on the social media platform in which he can be seen taking the vaccine himself.

He said that he was taking the shot - which is being administered to frontline workers and healthcare staff in the first phase of India’s vaccination drive - to "endorse its safety and efficacy".

He also stated that the fact that Covishield is one of the two made-in-India vaccines being administered in the vaccination drive makes him proud.