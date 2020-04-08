‘Take Tuition Fees Only’: Income-Affected Parents to Delhi Schools

As anxious customers cancel their bookings till January 2021 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Sheetal* (name changed) who is employed at a travel agency, received news she had been dreading. “They asked me to resign as they won’t be able to pay my salary,” she tells The Quint reluctantly, over the telephone.

However, it isn’t unemployment alone why this resident of Delhi’s Pitampura is restless.

Adding to her trouble is a message from her son’s upscale private school. Even as the school is shut and conducts online classes for “a mere 20 minutes”, she says, it has asked for Rs 48,000 to be paid, inclusive of tuition and annual fees.

Annual fee includes charges over and above tuition fees which is paid quarterly.