‘It’s Only Blood, Ready to Die for Nation’: Tablighi Plasma Donor
Many Tablighi Jamaat members, who have recently recovered from novel coronavirus, have been asked by their organisation to donate their plasma for treatment of other coronavirus-infected patients.
A Jamaat member, Inayat, who comes from Tamil Nadu, contracted coronavirus but has now recovered. He said that he has wholeheartedly donated his blood plasma for the good of people so that those who are severely ill could be treated with it. Since 21 April, many Jamaatis like Inayat have come forward to donate their blood plasma.
“Islam and our Prophet Mohammad teach us that the sole objective of our lives is to help humanity. Its just our blood, but we are also ready to give our lives for our country, our brothers and fellow citizens. We will always be ready for whatever help we are able to give. We are ready for that now also.”Hashmuddin Ansari, Donor, Jharkhand
An official from Tablighi Jammat told The Quint that on 21 April, Jamaat chief Maulana Saad issued an appeal with a voice note requesting the members of Tablighi Jamaat to come forward and donate their plasma for the sake of humanity.
“The quarantine facilities in Narela and Sultanpur have a sizeable chunk of people who were tested positive earlier but now have fully recovered. So far 90 people have donated,” said the Jamaat official.
It’s to be noted that on Tuesday, 28 April, Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary of Health Ministry in a statement said, “ICMR has stated that there are no approved therapies for COVID-19, including plasma therapy. Plasma therapy is being experimented, however, there is no evidence that this can be used as a treatment. ICMR has launched a national level study.”
