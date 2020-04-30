‘It’s Only Blood, Ready to Die for Nation’: Tablighi Plasma Donor

Many Tablighi Jamaat members, who have recently recovered from novel coronavirus, have been asked by their organisation to donate their plasma for treatment of other coronavirus-infected patients.

A Jamaat member, Inayat, who comes from Tamil Nadu, contracted coronavirus but has now recovered. He said that he has wholeheartedly donated his blood plasma for the good of people so that those who are severely ill could be treated with it. Since 21 April, many Jamaatis like Inayat have come forward to donate their blood plasma.