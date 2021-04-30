Suspension on International Passenger Flights Extended Till 31 May

Vande Bharat Mission and international passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements will continue.

India on Friday, 30 April, extended the suspension on international commercial flights till 31 May. However, Vande Bharat Mission and international passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements will continue.

Scheduled international flights were suspended on 23 March last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular on Friday extending the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 31 May.

The circular added that the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Domestic flight services, however, resumed from 25 May.

About 20 countries have imposed restrictions in the last 10 days, like flight suspensions from India or stricter entry norms for travellers.

