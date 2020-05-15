The Supreme Court on Friday, 15 May, issued a stay order on the Madras High Court order directing shutting of all liquor shops in Tamil Nadu.The Madras High Court on Friday, 8 May, had ordered the closure of all state-run TASMAC liquor shops in the state and permitted only online sale of liquor.The order comes after social distancing guidelines were violated when the shops were reopened. The maximum retail price (MRP) was also increased.M K Stalin, President of the opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, had held black flags protesting against the government's decision to reopen the liquor shops.Similarly, women in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Chennai too had protested.There are over 5,300 liquor outlets contributing about Rs 30,000 crore of tax revenue to the state exchequer.Panic, Overcrowding in 5 TN Cities as Locals Rush to Buy BasicsActor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam party had filed a petition. Others who filed petitions include lawyer B Ramkumar Adityan and former IPS officer AG Maurya.Actor Rajinikanth too had tweeted, criticising the state government that they should find other good ways to fill its coffers.Rajinikanth also noted that the AIADMK government can forget coming back to power if it reopens the liquor shops.“If the state reopens the TASMAC at this time, it must forget the dream of coming back to power again. Please #find_good_ways_to_fill_your_treasury,” he tweeted.Bus Carrying People to Kerala Collides on TN Highway, 25 Injured We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.