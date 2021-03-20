COVID-19 Cases Rise: Sunday Lockdown in Indore, Bhopal & Jabalpur

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh reported as many as 1,140 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,73,097.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, several cities across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are seeing night curfews being imposed in an attempt to curb the spread.
i

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday, 19 March, announced a lockdown on all Sundays until further notice in three cities – Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur – due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. A curfew will be in place from 10 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Monday in the three cities.

The positivity rate in these cities is more than 5 percent. On Friday, the state reported as many as 1,140 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,73,097, while seven deaths increased the death toll to 3,901.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Passes Anti-Conversion Bill by Voice Vote

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Passes Anti-Conversion Bill by Voice Vote

Till 31 March, all schools and colleges in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur will remain closed. However, people involved in competitive examinations shall be given an exemption from travelling in and around the city. All types of examinations will continue to be conducted according to the schedule.

Essential services and industries will remain operational, as well as the movement of sick persons will be exempted. Transportation to and from airports and railway stations will also be allowed.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read

Went Hungry During Lockdown, Started Langar to Feed All in Indore

Went Hungry During Lockdown, Started Langar to Feed All in Indore

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!