COVID-19 Cases Rise: Sunday Lockdown in Indore, Bhopal & Jabalpur

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday, 19 March, announced a lockdown on all Sundays until further notice in three cities – Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur – due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. A curfew will be in place from 10 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Monday in the three cities.

The positivity rate in these cities is more than 5 percent. On Friday, the state reported as many as 1,140 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,73,097, while seven deaths increased the death toll to 3,901.