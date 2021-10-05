Pfizer 'Highly Effective' Against Hospitalisations for at Least 6 Months: Study

These findings are important not only because they underscore the need for faster vaccination rates all over the world, but also because this data will be considered by health organisations while deciding the need for booster shots, according to the Reuters report.

Professor Penny Ward, who currently works at King's College London, also spoke about the importance of this data, saying that "if the objective of vaccination is to prevent illness and prevent continued spread of infection, the information suggests need for boosters six months after completion of the first vaccine course, particularly among the most vulnerable", added The Guardian.

The conclusions of the study confirm what the initial reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the health ministry of Israel had already suggested, which is that the protection against the virus which Pfizer provides, reduces within half a year.