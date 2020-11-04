Student Tests COVID +ve on the Day Schools Reopen in Uttarakhand

A student at a government aided-school in Uttarakhand’s Almora tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 4 November, reported The Indian Express (IE). Incidentally, that was the same day the state government decided to reopen schools for those in classes 10 and 12.

According to IE, since the class 12 student tested positive, the school has been closed again for three days as a precautionary measure.

HB Chand, Chief Education Officer, Almora, reportedly said: