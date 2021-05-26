Strict Bio-Bubble Rids Kerala’s First Tribal Panchayat of COVID

Much before bio-bubble became synonymous to safety in sport events, a tribal community in Kerala had introduced the concept in an effective way and, arguably, kept Covid-19 at bay. One of the most isolated tribal communities in Kerala, the Muthuvan tribes in Edamalakkudy in Idukki district have been following strict norms ever since Covid-19 began spreading in Kerala in March 2020.

Edamalakkudy was declared Kerala’s first tribal panchayat in 2010.