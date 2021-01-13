State Govt Will Give Free COVID Vaccine if Centre Won’t: Delhi CM
Kejriwal was visiting the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta, who passed away in line of duty.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 13 January, asked the Centre to provide the COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to all. Further, the CM, according to Hindustan Times, said that if the Centre does not do so, the Delhi government will oblige.
Kejriwal, according to Hindustan Times, said:
“I request everyone to not spread misinformation about the COVID vaccine. I had appealed to the central government that COVID vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi.”
Kejriwal, visiting the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta, who passed away in the line of duty, said, as per the report:
"We had started a scheme to encourage corona warriors and under it, I have come to provide help of ₹1 crore to the family. His wife is educated and we will recruit her in Delhi government.”
COVID-19 VACCINE PREPARATION
Meanwhile, Serum institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said that they will be selling the first 100 million doses of its COVID vaccine to the central government at a special price of Rs 200 ‘on their request’.
“After which, we will be selling it at Rs 1,000 in private markets,” he told ANI, while adding the first set of doses is meant to support the common man, vulnerable, poor and healthcare workers.
The first consignment of the vaccine arrived at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was present, according to ANI.
The first consignment of Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad- based Bharat Biotech, was sent out on Wednesday, 13 January, morning, ANI reported. Air India transported the first batch which arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
