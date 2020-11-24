Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine 95% Effective, Says Russia

According to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data, Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95 percent effective, the developers announced on Tuesday, 24 November.

The result is based on the initial data obtained 42 days after the participants were given the first dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.



The statement by Sputnik V mentioned that the next interim data analysis will be conducted upon reaching the third checkpoint of 78 confirmed coronavirus cases among the study participants. Final data analysis will be available by the end of Phase III clinical trials.