‘Soft Hindutva’: AAP Slams BJP Over Vaccine Policy, Draws Flak
People on Twitter referred to AAP as the “B team of BJP”.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, 17 May, was accused of indulging in ‘soft-Hindutva’ and Islamophobia by “cherry-picking” Muslim majority countries from the entire list of countries to whom India sent vaccines, in a bid to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party government.
The party had earlier on Monday listed a bunch of countries in a tweet, saying: “Who did Narendra Modi take votes from? India. Who did Narendra Modi give vaccines to?”
The common element among all those countries, however, was that the majority of their population was Muslim. These included Pakistan, Palestine, Iran, UAE, Syria, among others.
Approximately two hours later, amid intense flak on Twitter, the party also tweeted names of other countries that India had sent vaccines to.
However, the damage was already done, with people accusing AAP of Islamophobia and referring to the party as BJP’s “B team”.
